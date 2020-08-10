Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

10 August 2020, 14:43

Antonio Banderas has tested positive for coronavirus
Antonio Banderas has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Actor Antonio Banderas has said he has tested positive for covid-19.

He said he is spending his period of isolation making plans that will "give meaning to my 60 years" in a post on Instagram in Spanish.

The Mask of Zorro and Desperado actor confirmed the news on his 60th birthday, sharing a photo of himself as a baby.

He wrote in Spanish on Instagram: "I want to make it public that today on August 10 I am obliged to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the Covid-19 illness, caused by coronavirus.

"I would like to note that I feel relatively well, only a little more tired than usual and I put my faith in recovering as soon as possible following the medical indications which I hope permit me to overcome the infectious process I am suffering and which is affecting so many people around the world.

View this post on Instagram

Un saludo a todos. Quiero hacer público que hoy, 10 de Agosto, me veo obligado a celebrar mi 60 cumpleaños siguiendo cuarentena al haber dado positivo de la enfermedad COVID-19, causada por el coronavirus. Me gustaría añadir que me encuentro relativamente bien, solo un poco más cansado de lo habitual y confiado en recuperarme lo antes posible siguiendo las indicaciones médicas que espero me permitan superar el proceso infeccioso que sufro y que a tantas personas está afectando alrededor del planeta. Aprovecharé este aislamiento para leer, escribir, descansar y seguir haciendo planes para comenzar a darle significado a mis recién estrenados 60 años a los cuales llego cargado de ganas y de ilusión. Un fuerte abrazo a todos. Antonio Banderas.

A post shared by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on

"I am using this isolation to read, write, relax and make some plans to give meaning to my 60 years which I reach full with desire and excitement.

"A big hug to all."

Banderas is the latest in a string of high-profile figures to test positive for the illness, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Bryan Cranston and the singer Pink.

