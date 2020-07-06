Broadway star Nick Cordero dies aged 41 after covid-19 complications

Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero has died in hospital aged 41. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialised in playing tough guys on Broadway, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 41.

Nick starred in such shows as Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway,

He had suffered severe medical complications after contracting coronavirus.

He died on Sunday at the Cedars-Sinai hospital after spending more than 90 days there, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.

Amanda thanked his “extraordinary doctor” for being so “kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen.” She went on to thank her friends, family and fans for the outpouring of “love, support and help”.

The performer entered the emergency room on March 30 and suffered a succession of health setbacks, including mini-strokes, blood clots and septic infections. He had been on a ventilator.

Nick's wife Amanda continued: “You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life.

“We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, ‘they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,’ I smiled because he definitely put up a fight.

“I will love you forever and always my sweet man.”

Nick is survived by his wife Amanda and their 1-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo.