Broadway star Nick Cordero dies aged 41 after covid-19 complications

6 July 2020, 07:38 | Updated: 6 July 2020, 09:27

Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero has died in hospital aged 41
Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero has died in hospital aged 41. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialised in playing tough guys on Broadway, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 41.

Nick starred in such shows as Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway,

He had suffered severe medical complications after contracting coronavirus.

He died on Sunday at the Cedars-Sinai hospital after spending more than 90 days there, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.

Amanda thanked his “extraordinary doctor” for being so “kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen.” She went on to thank her friends, family and fans for the outpouring of “love, support and help”.

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

The performer entered the emergency room on March 30 and suffered a succession of health setbacks, including mini-strokes, blood clots and septic infections. He had been on a ventilator.

Nick's wife Amanda continued: “You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life.

“We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, ‘they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,’ I smiled because he definitely put up a fight.

“I will love you forever and always my sweet man.”

Nick is survived by his wife Amanda and their 1-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo.

