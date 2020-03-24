Can you still go outside during the coronavirus UK lockdown

Can you still go outside during the UK coronavirus lockdown? Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

With the Prime Minister putting the nation under effective lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19 many people are asking if they can still go outside?

As the coronavirus spread worsened in the UK Boris Johnson took extreme measures to place Brits into self-isolation.

Boris Johnson told the nation they should only go outside their own home if their work is essential and can't be done at home - or for food shopping, to care for someone who's vulnerable, to get healthcare, or to exercise once a day.

Only essential shops will stay open - including supermarkets, petrol stations and banks.

The Government have said the single most important action we can all take, in fighting coronavirus, is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

For what reasons can you go outside?

You should only leave the house for one of four reasons:

-Shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible.

-One form of exercise a day, for example, a run, walk, or cycle - alone or with members of your household.

-Any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person.

-Travelling to and from work, but only where this absolutely cannot be done from home.

These four reasons are exceptions - even when doing these activities, you should be minimising time spent outside of the home and ensuring you are 2 metres apart from anyone outside of your household.

Can I go for a walk in the park?

With the Prime Minister's announcement, the Government and local authorities have closed all non-essential shops and community spaces which has meant many parks and playgrounds have been shut.

Can I meet with my friends?

To make sure people are staying at home and apart from each other, the Government is also stopping all public gatherings of more than two people.

There are only two exceptions to this rule:

-Where the gathering is of a group of people who live together - this means that a parent can, for example, take their children to the shops if there is no option to leave them at home.

-Where the gathering is essential for work purposes - but workers should be trying to minimise all meetings and other gatherings in the workplace.

In addition, the Government is stopping social events, including weddings, baptisms and other religious ceremonies. This will exclude funerals, which can be attended by immediate family.

Can you go out if you’re not self-isolating?

If you and your household are not self-isolating, then it is okay to go outside if you are following the Government advice and are practising social distancing.

You can ensure social distancing by maintaining ‘at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing,’ adding that when an infected person coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets which may contain the virus.