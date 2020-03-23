Coronavirus UK: What time is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech today?

Boris Johnson has been giving daily briefings on Covid-19. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Government press conferences are now a daily event, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson updating the public on the Covid-19 pandemic. But when is Boris's speech today? When is the next coronavirus update?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold the latest coronavirus press briefing on Monday where he could announce new lockdown measures for the UK.

Downing Street introduced the daily briefings after calls for better communication from the Government on their plans for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far the PM has used the daily press briefings to call for social distancing, announced the imminent closure of schools, and continually called on the public to look after the most vulnerable in society.

What time will today's Boris Johnson's Covid-19 press briefing be?

Normally the press briefings will take place between 4pm and 6pm, according to Number 10.

A Downing Street spokesperson said that they would like to “see [the briefings held at] a consistent time.”

Recent previous weekday briefings have all happened at around 5pm with weekend ones taking place at 2.30pm.

Who is speaking at today's coronavirus press briefing?

Boris Johnson will chair many of the daily briefings, though cabinet ministers will also stand-in for the Prime Minister on occasion.

When the briefings first started Downing Street said Boris Johnson would chair the press conferences, but that senior Cabinet Minister may replace him at times

The Government's two top doctors have been regular features flanking the PM Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty.

He has also spoken alongside Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak depending on the focus for each daily update.

The PM has also been joined by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries OBE.