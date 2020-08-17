Death Valley hits 54.4C - possibly highest ever reliably recorded temperature on Earth

17 August 2020, 12:03

Death Valley National Park, California, is one of the hottest places on Earth
Death Valley National Park, California, is one of the hottest places on Earth. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Death Valley in California has hit 54.4C – possibly the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth.

The World Meteorological Organisation is verifying the temperature after the mercury hit 130F at Furnace Creek in the desert.

The all-time highest temperature reading was also recorded in the area, hitting 56.7C on July 10 1913.

But the reliability of such old records has been questioned, and could make the latest temperature the hottest ever.

The US National Weather Service said in a statement: “Death Valley, California recorded high temperature of 130°F at 3:41 PM PDT on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

“This temperature was measured at Furnace Creek near the Visitors Center using a National Weather Service owned automated observation system.

“This observed high temperature is considered preliminary and not yet official.

“If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley.

“As this is an extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review.”

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that the election, scheduled for September 19, will now be held on October 17

New Zealand delays election after Auckland coronavirus outbreak

The Foreign Secretary has described the result of last Sunday's presidential election in Belarus as "fraudulent".

UK does not accept "fraudulent" presidential election in Belarus, Dominic Raab says

The ship has spilled tonnes of oil

Cargo ship spilling tonnes of oil off Mauritius coast breaks in two

People hold old Belarusian National flags and gather at the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died amid the clashes protesting the election results

Putin offers to help Belarus with counter-protests following election

Hannah Witheridge, 23, and David Miller, 24, were murdered on a Thai holiday island

Migrants jailed for murdering British tourists in Thailand taken off death row

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as virus cluster grows