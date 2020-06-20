Breaking News

Six Trump campaign staff test positive for coronavirus ahead of 10,000 person rally

People wait at a security checkpoint to attend a rally with US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Matt Drake

Six members of Donald Trump's campaign staff have tested positive for coronavirus before a 10,000 person rally in Tulsa.

The campaign's communications director Tim Murtaugh said "quarantine procedures" were immediately initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event.

He said no-one who had immediate contact with those staff members would attend either.

Mr Murtaugh said campaign staff members are tested for Covid-19 as part of the campaign's safety protocols.

Campaign officials said everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security.

