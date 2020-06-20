Breaking News

Six Trump campaign staff test positive for coronavirus ahead of 10,000 person rally

20 June 2020, 20:07 | Updated: 20 June 2020, 20:13

People wait at a security checkpoint to attend a rally with US President Donald Trump
People wait at a security checkpoint to attend a rally with US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Matt Drake

Six members of Donald Trump's campaign staff have tested positive for coronavirus before a 10,000 person rally in Tulsa.

The campaign's communications director Tim Murtaugh said "quarantine procedures" were immediately initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event.

He said no-one who had immediate contact with those staff members would attend either.

Mr Murtaugh said campaign staff members are tested for Covid-19 as part of the campaign's safety protocols.

Campaign officials said everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security.

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince

Guitar from Prince’s prime sells for huge sum at auction

Zimbabwe’s health minister Obadiah Moyo arrives at court in Harare

Zimbabwe’s health minister charged amid Covid-19 scandal

People walk at the waterfront of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong

China to establish national security bureau in Hong Kong

Virus Outbreak Afghanistan US Embassy

Covid-19 outbreak reported at US embassy in Kabul

America Protests Washington

Washington DC protesters topple statue of Confederate general

India Tibet China Protest

China claims Himalayan valley after 20 Indian soldiers killed in clashes