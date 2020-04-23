Elizabeth Warren's Vietnam veteran brother dies from Covid-19

Elizabeth Warren said her brother had died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The brother of Elizabeth Warren, the former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in the US, has died after contracting coronavirus.

A veteran of the Vietnam war, her brother Don Reed died on Tuesday evening, Ms Warren confirmed today.

She wrote online: “My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam.

“He was charming and funny, a natural leader.”

The US has been one of the worst hit countries in the world by coronavirus.

More the 4.4million people in the US applied for unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

About one in six American workers have lost their jobs in the past five weeks, by far the worst string of lay-offs on record. Economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%.

The country has nearly 47,000 deaths from coronavirus so far.