French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigns with reshuffle expected

The French prime minister has resigned. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned, with a Government reshuffle expected.

The Elysee Palace announced he will stay on until a new cabinet is appointed.

Under the country's constitution, the PM heads the Government, with the President as head of state.

Questions over Philippe's job had swirled since mid-June when Macron declared he wanted to "reinvent" his presidency.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to boost the two remaining years of his term with a focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy after the coronavirus crisis.

In French government reshuffles, the prime minister tenders their resignation ahead of cabinet appointments but can still be re-named to the position.

Mr Philippe had actually seen his popularity increase significantly in recent weeks - despite French authorities facing criticism over their handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Philippe's resignation could create a potential rival for Mr Macron, who is seeking to be re-elected in 2022.