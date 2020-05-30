George Floyd death: Killer Mike cries as he urges Atlanta protesters to stop

By Matt Drake

Rapper Killer Mike has made an impassioned speech about the death of George Floyd as he pleads with people not to "burn down your own home".

The American artist addressed his speech to Atlanta protesters during a press conference and the video has since gone viral.

It comes as the US has seen a wave of protests, looting and violence following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

In Atlanta, members of the public set fire to a police car, smashed windows at the CNN building and damaged several other businesses.

During the conference, Killer Mike pleaded with protesters not to destroy the city, saying: "I am the son of an Atlanta police office.

"I watched a white police officer assassinate a black man. And I know that tore your heart out.

"I woke up wanting to see the world burn down yesterday because I am tired of seeing black men die. He casually put his knee on a human being’s neck for nine minutes as he died like a zebra in the clutch of a lion’s jaw.

One of the best, smartest, impromptu speeches I have ever heard. Amazing leadership. pic.twitter.com/SHiPBdVDvC — Ahmed Fareed (@FareedNBCS) May 30, 2020

“We don't want to see Targets burning. We want to see the system that sets up for systemic racism burned to the ground.

"I am duty-bound to be here to simply say that it is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy. It is your duty to fortify your own house in times of organisation.

"We have to be better than this moment. We have to be better than burning down our own homes, because if we lose Atlanta, what else we got?"

The rapper was also joined by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who said the violence was disgracing the life of George Floyd and also Atlanta-born civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

She said: "This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr.

"You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country."

Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd down, has been arrested and charged with murder.