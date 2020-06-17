Over 1,000 flights cancelled in and out of Beijing amid new Covid-19 wave

By Asher McShane

Over 1,000 flights in and out of Beijing have been cancelled amid a fresh outbreak of coronavirus.

1,255 flights in and out of the city’s airports have been axed this morning - over 60 per cent of the total number of flights.

There have been 137 new cases of coronavirus in the city of more than 21 million people - despite the authorities there managing to eradicate local transmission.

The city raised its threat level from three to two, cancelled school classes and tightened social distancing rules.

The new outbreak is believed to have started at the capital's largest wholesale food market last week.

The city has put in place measures to limit travel, especially from districts where new cases have been detected.

Reports state people are being advised not to leave the capital unless necessary and they are being encouraged to work from home.

The city's officials have reportedly told people in high-risk areas not to leave residential compounds.

Although nurseries, primaries and secondaries are to shut from Wednesday, there has been no update on universities.

Meanwhile, residents are being told to wear face masks in crowded and enclosed places, China's state-run newspaper the Global Times has said.

Roughly one hundred medical workers from 19 local hospitals have been deployed since Monday to aid the capital's Ditan Hospital, which was designated for Covid-19 patients, amid the city's fresh wave of cases.

The newspaper said those who have to leave Beijing need to hold a negative coronavirus test certificate within seven days of departure.

Travelling in groups between provinces has been banned, while public places such as libraries, museums, art galleries and parks will limit visitor flow to 30 per cent of their full capacities.