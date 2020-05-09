Two arrested over fatal shooting of US security guard who told woman to wear mask

A vigil outside the supermarket fore Calvin Munerlyn, the security guard who was shot dead. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Two men have been arrested over the fatal shooting of a security guard who told a woman wear a mask while shopping at a supermarket in the US.

Security guard Calvin Munerlyn was shot and killed at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, a short time after telling the daughter of Sharmel Teague she had to leave because she was not wearing a face mask, according to Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton.

Ms Teague argued with 43-year-old Mr Munerlyn before leaving on May 1. Two men later came to the store and allegedly shot Mr Munerlyn dead.

Genesee County authorities said 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop was taken into custody at an apartment in Bay City, Michigan, while his alleged accomplice, 44-year-old Larry Teague, was arrested on Thursday near a motel in Houston, Texas.

The men and Sharmel Teague, the wife of Larry Teague, are charged with first degree murder.

Bishop's sister, Brya Bishop, was previously charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory to a felony. prosecutors said she "attempted to shield" family members.

Prosecutors also said Laura Ann Mitchell, 44, and Terrence Devon Findley, 43, were arrested in Houston and charged with helping Teague flee to Texas and elude police.

Mitchell and Findley rented a car in Michigan, drove Teague to Texas, bought him clothing at a Walmart and rented him a motel room, said authorities.