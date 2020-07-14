Breaking News

'WhatsApp not working': App crashes across globe as thousands report issues

Thousands of WhatsApp users across the globe have reported that their app is down. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Thousands of WhatsApp users across the globe have said their app is not working amid concerns over a "global outage".

The website Downdetector, which records issues and outages with social media apps and other services, has shown thousands of people across the world are having issues with their WhatsApp application.

More than 75,000 people have already reported a problem with the app in the past hour with almost nine in 10 of those being connection issues, one-tenth are having trouble receiving messages.

The spike in reports to Downdetector began shortly after 8:30 pm on Tuesday evening.

Hotspots can be seen over Europe and South America, with some people saying they even tried rebooting their phones or broadband routers in order to fix the issue.

One user asked on Downdetector: "Is WhatsApp down for anyone else? Messages aren't getting through for me."

Another said: "There's a Whatsapp outage, so I'm having a Whatsapp outrage."

One user appeared to have a lucky escape due to the reported outage, writing: "Omg the one time I need to send an important text and WhatsApp is down this is a sign I should not send it."

Most people have been unable to send and receive messages, with some saying they are having issues logging into their WhatsApp account.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to Twitter in a search for answers, however there has so far been no confirmation from WhatsApp about what has gone wrong.

Some users have reported that their app has begun working again, but thousands are still reporting issues.

This story is being updated...