Driver caught going 130mph says he was speeding to 'avoid coronavirus'

A driver caught speeding by police told them he was trying to "avoid coronavirus".

Surrey Police said they stopped the motorist on the M25.

In a tweet, the force explained: “An officer stopped a driver who was speeding on the #M25 at 130mph.

"His reply to why he was speeding was ‘I thought the faster I went the less chance I would catch coronavirus’.

"Driver reported to court. #slowdown.”

Multiple police forces, including the Metropolitan Police and Essex police have reported that many motorists are driving at higher speeds during lockdown due to the quieter roads.

It comes as research fund that almost three-quarters of the British public support the police approach to the Covid-19 lockdown enforcement, although around a third believe in some cases it has gone too far.

Crime and justice consultancy Crest Advisory asked 1,646 adults between Friday and Sunday how they thought police were handling the new coronavirus emergency laws.

The poll indicated 42 per cent of respondents fully support the approach taken by the police, while 32 per cent said they supported the approach taken by the police but in some cases believed officers were going too far.

The rules brought in to help stem the spread of Covid-19 said people should stay at home unless they need to go out for essential food supplies, medicines or for exercise purposes.

The research comes after claims some police forces were overzealous in their approach to policing the new laws and guidance and how officers should act.

With good weather sweeping the county over the weekend many forces deployed officers to parks and areas of natural beauty to enforce lockdown measures.