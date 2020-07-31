Pc Andrew Harper killers jailed for 42 years as widow breaks down: 'I'm in a lost and endless world'

Pc Andrew Harper died in August 2019. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Three teenagers have been jailed over the death of slain Pc Andrew Harper.

Henry Long, 19, the driver of the car that dragged the officer, was sentenced to 16 years at the Old Bailey on Friday afternoon, after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were sentenced to 13 years each for manslaughter after the Pc's death in August last year.

A jury cleared the killers of the earlier charge of murder, instead finding Cole and Bowers guilty of manslaughter. Long had previously pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Pc Harper, 28, suffered catastrophic injuries when he was dragged for more than a mile along Berkshire country lanes when he became entangled in a tow rope attached to the teenagers' getaway Seat Toledo car.

He had been sent to apprehend the teenagers who had stolen a quad bike in Stanford Dingley.

Mr Justice Edis said his role was to impose a sentence against the teenagers responsible for Pc Andrew Harper's death which reflected "the seriousness of this case and protects the public".

Henry Long, 19, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were all sentenced. Picture: PA

Beginning his sentencing remarks, he said: "Nothing which I can do, or could have done, if there had been a conviction for murder, can restore Andrew Harper to his loving wife and family or to the public he served so well.

"His devastating loss in these terrible circumstances will follow his family forever."

He described the killers as "young, unintelligent but professional criminals".

He said none of the defendants had "any real education", and said they had been "taken out of school far too young".

He added: "I reject the contention that any of you has shown remorse."

Prosecutor Jonathan Laidlaw QC, opening the case when it began on June 23, said: "It was a senseless killing of a young police officer in the line of duty, a young man who was doing no more than his job."

Pc Harper's widow Lissie Harper broke down twice as she read her victim statement on Friday morning, telling the court she was in "a lost and endless world".

"This is my third attempt at writing a statement. I simply find myself in a lost and endless world," she said.

"That's the reason in particular this question defeats me - unless you have stood in my shoes, lost a soulmate, a beloved partner you intended to spend your life with - how is this grief possible to describe?

Pc Harper's widow Lissie Harper broke down as she read her victim statement. Picture: PA

"I have used every word possible to describe this torture - indescribable trauma I have been forced to endure these past 11 months. I have cried and broken down."

Mrs Harper told the court she felt "robbed" of her future with her husband, the 28-year-old Thames Valley Police officer she married four weeks before his death.

The pair were childhood sweethearts and had been in a relationship for 13 years.

Pc Harper's mother also described the anguish of dealing with her first-born's death, and how she sat in the mortuary beside his battered body.

Pc Harper's parents arrived at the Old Bailey on Friday morning. Picture: PA

Earlier this week his widow Mrs Harper wrote to the Prime Minister to ask for a retrial after her husband's teenage killers were cleared of murder.

In an open letter posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday evening, Mrs Harper wrote to Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Lord Blunkett urging them and others "to right such a despicable wrong for our country".

She wrote: "I implore you to hear my words, see the facts that are laid out before us, and I ask with no expectations other than hope that you might help me to make these changes be considered, to ensure that Andrew is given the retrial that he unquestionably deserves and to see that the justice system in our country is the solid ethical foundation that it rightly should be. Not the joke that so many of us now view it to be."

The original trial was abandoned the day the country went into lockdown in March, while for the retrial Mr Justice Edis ordered extra security measures amid fears of potential juror intimidation by supporters of the defendants.

A female juror was discharged just a day before the remaining 11 started deliberating on their verdicts after she was seen by a prison officer to mouth "Bye boys" to the teenagers in the dock.

The defendants, who had previously been seen laughing, hugged each other after the manslaughter verdicts were returned following more than 12 hours of deliberations.