Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in north London

7 August 2020, 20:54

The woman, believed to be aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene
The woman, believed to be aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered in a wooded area in north London.

The body was found just before 7am on Thursday in woodland off Burnt Farm Ride, a stretch of road in Enfield, the Metropolitan Police said.

The woman, believed to be aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said officers believe they know the identity of the woman but are awaiting confirmation.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Saturday.

Another man arrested in connection with the death was later released under investigation.

Police have urged anyone with information, images or video that could assist the investigation to call 101 quoting reference CAD 1532/6Aug, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

