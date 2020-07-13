Two police officers praised for delivering baby before being injured at illegal rave

Police officers have broken up a number of illegal raves across London (file photo). Picture: Twitter

By EJ Ward

Two police officers have been praised for helping to deliver a baby in a hospital car park before going on to be injured at an unlicensed music event.

PC Siobhan Singh and PC Isabella Taborro were on patrol in Central London when a vehicle sped past their van and failed to stop when officers signalled for them to do so.

Police caught up with the vehicle outside University College Hospital where they found the driver's wife in labour and about to give birth.

PCs Singh and Taborro stayed with the mother, as other officers went to speak with hospital staff. However, the baby girl was not prepared to wait, and the two officers delivered her in the front seat of the car.

The family were cared for by hospital staff, with mother and baby Clara are both doing well.

However, for the officers the night then took a turn to the worst when they were dispatched to an unlicensed music event in Hammersmith and Fulham.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said when officers tried to engage with the crowd they turned violent and objects were thrown at police.

PC Singh was hit by an object causing a shoulder injury. She was taken to a nearby police station for medical attention from the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital with a suspected fractured collar bone.

The officer suffered muscle damage, and has since been discharged from hospital

PC Taborro was also injured by one of the objects, suffering injuries to her ankle.

Police shut down illegal party in white city. - riot police ⁦@BBCBreaking⁩ ⁦@BBCLondonNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/F1mQwjCcdh — Dave Kayani (@davekayani) July 3, 2020

Police appeared to be pelted with bottles while dispersing a party in west London. Picture: Twitter/davekayani

Chief Superintendent Helen Harper, Borough commander for Central West, said: “This one shift so clearly emphasises how a police officer’s day can quickly move from the joy of helping to bring a new life into this world, to being targeted by an angry crowd.

“I have nothing but praise for all of my officers who come into work not knowing what they will face.

“Their ability to provide comfort and reassurance to a woman giving birth in a car highlights their humanity, and the sometimes unseen side of policing.

“To then be called to an event that has got out of hand, and is causing disruption to a local community, and be ready to face violence, is just as impressive.

“A total of eleven officers, based across the Met, were injured over the course of that Friday night, and I wish them all a swift recovery. PCs Singh and Taborro are recuperating from their injuries but will soon be ready to face all that policing in London has to offer.”

Police are aware of a number of people gathered this evening at an unlicenced music event in Havelock Close #W12.



Officers are in attendance & engaging with those present and encouraging them to leave. — Hammersmith and Fulham (@MPSHammFul) July 3, 2020

Clara’s mother, Debra, said: “My labour went really quickly and about a mile away from the hospital I felt like the baby was coming. We happened to drive past the police van and they pursued us as we were probably going a bit faster than allowed!

“We pulled up outside the hospital just as my daughter, Clara, was being born! Siobhan and Isabelle came round to the passenger side and immediately helped me and assisted delivering the baby. They were both calm and collected and also very cheerful! I felt very reassured having them there. I cannot thank them enough for bringing our daughter Clara safely into the world!”