Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions: Watch again

Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions on the day after the government's U-turn over free school meals.

Yesterday, the government changed its mind on extending the school meal voucher scheme over the summer holidays following the campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

Labour claimed credit for that U-turn on social media - despite being very much the Manchester United star's project - so how will Sir Keir Starmer approach it?

Also sure to come up is the government's plan to ease lockdown, the two-metre rule, schools returning and the row over statues of slavers and racists being protected.

