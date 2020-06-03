Angry clash between police and protesters at London Black Lives Matter protest

Protesters clashed with police near No10. Picture: Sky News

By Asher McShane

An angry clash broke out between police and protesters as thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters gathered at Downing Street.

A police officer was reportedly punched in the face and a large crowd hurled missiles towards officers at the gates of Downing Street.

One man appeared to jump over a barrier and confront officers before being pushed back to the crowd by police.

He was then wrestled to the ground before other protesters appeared to join in who were either also pushed back into the demonstration or taken to the ground by police.

Moments earlier, officers had taken the knee in solidarity with protesters, prompting applause.

The protests started peacefully with speeches and demonstrations as thousands of people gathered in Hyde Park to protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died after being knelt on by a police officer.

But the group later moved to Parliament Square before gathering outside No 10, where tensions rose, with one witness saying there was a "very volatile group at the centre of the crowd."

It's kicking off now. Unclear exactly what started things. Police appeared to attempt to take a man from the crowd and pandemonium ensued pic.twitter.com/6XPGXV2HKt — Mattha Busby (@matthabusby) June 3, 2020

Another witness said things had "calmed down significantly" with a couple of people led away by police.

Protesters remained outside Downing Street chanting as a limited amount of traffic passed down Whitehall.

Many climbed onto the window ledges of a neighbouring building as others talked with a line of police outside the gates to the street.

More than a dozen officers were inside the gates of Downing Street, watching the protesters.

LBC's Matthew Thompson, who is at the scene, said the clash between protesters and police may have been "the moment of maximum danger" as there has since been a "slight calming" in the tensions.

Scuffle breaks out outside downing Street. Tempers starting to fray but organisers succeeding in calming #BlackLivesMattter Protestors for now. #BlackLivesMattterUK #BLMLDN pic.twitter.com/1hWEu61gdg — James Twomey (@twomey_james218) June 3, 2020

A van parked nearby, as well as a building close to Number 10, have both been vandalised with spray paint.

The clashes came as inside Downing Street, Boris Johnson said he was "sickened" by the death of Mr Floyd.

At the Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said: "We mourn George Floyd and I was appalled and sickened to see what happened to him.

"And my message to President Trump, to everybody in the United States from the UK is that I don't think racism - it's an opinion I'm sure is shared by the overwhelming majority of people around the world - racism, racist violence has no place in our society."

So this just happened at the peaceful london protest the feds arrested a black kid for peacefully protesting pic.twitter.com/a6QfEOr1kz — HEISENBERG (@keji_macarthy) June 3, 2020

He said people had the right to protest but "I would urge people to protest peacefully, and in accordance with the rules on social distancing".

"Everybody's lives matter, black lives matter, but we must fight this virus, as well."

Earlier in the day, Star Wars actor John Boyega made an emotional speech in Hyde Park, telling a group of hundreds of fellow demonstrators he was "speaking to you from my heart".

People have been asked to "take a knee" on the doorsteps at 6pm today to show solidarity and other, smaller protests are expected to take place in other parts of the country.

This story is being updated