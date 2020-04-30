Join us in applauding our NHS and frontline workers

By Nick Hardinges

Join LBC News and all our sister stations across Global to say a big thank you to our NHS heroes and those working on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

The UK – and the rest of the world – are going through something, the like of which has never been seen ever before.

The spread of coronavirus across the globe has forced us to stop doing things that for so long we’ve taken for granted… our favourite sports postponed, the concerts of our favourite artists cancelled, our favourite restaurants closed – we really have pressed pause on life as we know it here in the UK.

We’re being asked to social distance, to self-isolate, and in some cases to not see our loved ones.

And although we might be alone, we’re doing this, together – to help protect the lives of everyone.

Yet - throughout all this, there are key groups of people whose lives aren’t on pause – in fact, they’re busier than ever.

Applaud our NHS heroes tonight. Picture: Global

One of those groups are the men and women of the NHS who are working tirelessly to try and protect us, the Great British public.

They really are the unsung heroes of this country – and, even though we still don't know how long the pandemic will go on for, we here at LBC News want them to know, on behalf of you and everybody listening right now – how much they are appreciated.

Which is why, today, we once again want to say thank you.

At 8pm, we will stop everything and take a minute to put our hands together and make some noise for the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists and all the NHS staff who are working hard to help those affected by the coronavirus.

So turn your radio up, open your windows and front doors, stand on your balcony or in your garden and show your support with some rapturous applause for our heroes.

And be sure to show us how you marked the moment on social media @LBCNews.