Boris Johnson to speak with Queen and Donald Trump

Boris Johnson spent time in the ICU with coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Downing Street has said that the Prime Minister will speak to the Queen and US President this week as he starts to return to work following his coronavirus battle.

However, he is not yet "formally returning to government work" but will be staying abreast of world events and keeping in touch with world leaders and ministers.

Boris Johnson will speak with Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon.

He is expected to hold his first audience with the Queen later this week, having missed the last three due to his week long hospital stay.

Boris Johnson will speak with Donald Trump. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister will also speak with the Queen. Picture: PA

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister would be "continuing his recovery at Chequers and isn't formally doing government work."

"He has been receiving updates from Number 10 on the coronavirus response and has spoken with the First Secretary of State (Dominic Raab) and senior members of his team," the spokesman said.

"Yesterday he sent a message of condolence to (Canadian Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau after the very sad loss of life in the shooting in Canada.

"Later today, at around about 2pm, he will be speaking with President Trump."

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon, and thanked him for his good wishes while he was unwell.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of a co-ordinated international response to coronavirus, including through the G7 - which the US currently chairs.

"They also discussed continued UK-US co-operation in the fight against the pandemic.

"The leaders committed to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement as soon as possible."

Dominic Raab will continued to deputise for the Prime Minister as he recovers, and will stand in at remote Minister's Questions on Wednesday and chair the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.