Coronavirus assault: Man jailed for six months after coughing at police

Adam Lewis, 55, was stopped by police constable Lamptey while walking drunk through Mayfair. Picture: Met Police

By Matt Drake

A man has been jailed for six months after coughing at a police officer and claiming he had coronavirus.

Adam Lewis, 55, was stopped by police while drunkenly walking through Mayfair carrying a bottle of wine on March 31.

Unemployed Lewis became "aggressive" after being stopped. He coughed at PC Lamptey and claimed he had Covid-19, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Lewis said: "I have Covid and I am going to cough in your face and you will get it."

He then coughed on the PC while making no attempt to shield his mouth, and fell to the floor.

Lewis also threatened to bite him, shortly after telling the PC that he had a bad disease.

David Burns, prosecuting, said: "PC Lamptey was on patrol yesterday (March 31). Mr Lewis became aggressive.

"He had a bottle of wine in his hand and he said he had the coronavirus and he was going to cough at the officer and he did, causing PC Lamptey to arrest him."

It is believed to be the first jail sentence in London relating to coronavirus.

It comes as a man in Grimsby was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison today for biting and spitting at police officers.

Marc Olley, 36, from Grimsby angrily bit and spat at two officers before saying he had coronavirus.

He told officers: "If your face was down here, I would spit right in your face."

Olley admitted two offences of assaulting on-duty emergency police on March 28.

It came after police were called to a domestic disturbance between Olley and his ex-girlfriend at 9am.

He was dragged to the ground because of his behaviour. Then he bit their fingers and claimed to be infected with Covid-19.

Olley said he was "appalled and disgusted" with himself as he was jailed for 20 weeks.