Coronavirus: Boy, 13, with 'no underlying health conditions' is UK's youngest victim

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died at King's College Hospital on Monday. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A 13-year-old boy with no apparent underlying health conditions has become the youngest person to die in the UK after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab from Brixton, south London, died in hospital in the early hours of Monday after contracting coronavirus.

The teen had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, a day after he was admitted to King's College Hospital, his family said.

Family friend Mark Stephenson said the boy's mother and six siblings are now awaiting the results of a post-mortem.

1,801 people have now died after contracting the virus in the UK, with all but 28 of the patients having had underlying health conditions.

Janazah Expenses for Ismail



Our beloved young brother Ismail, brother of our Qur'an Teacher, passed away this morning after being afflicted with the Covid-19. We are raising funds to cover his Janazah for the family



Please donate and sharehttps://t.co/kBT6IKRvUu pic.twitter.com/QiSyq12x9Z — Madinah College London (@madinah_college) March 30, 2020

The 28 who did not were aged between 19 and 91.

A spokesman for King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: "Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.

"The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made."

Ismail's family said they were "beyond devastated" by his death, in a statement released through Mr Stephenson.

"Ismail started showing symptoms and had difficulties breathing and was admitted to King's College Hospital," the family said.

"He was put on a ventilator and then put into an induced coma but sadly died yesterday morning.

“To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions. We are beyond devastated."

Mr Stephenson, college director at the Madinah College where Ismail's sister works, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs.

The page says: "Sadly he died without any family members close by due to the highly infectious nature of Covid-19."