Britain's coronavirus death toll rises by 621 to 31,241

George Eustice confirmed the death toll during the government's daily press conference. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Britain's coronavirus death toll has reached 31,241, secretary of state George Eustice said today.

Mr Eustice addressed the nation for the government's daily coronavirus press conference when he confirmed the number.

He said: "Across all settings, a total of 31,241 have died, an increase of 621 since yesterday. 11,788 people in hospital, down from 12,688 yesterday."

But the number of deaths involving Covid-19 that have been registered across the UK now stands at 33,021.

This includes 29,710 deaths that occurred in England and Wales up to April 24 (and which had been registered up to May 2), according to the Office for National Statistics.

Today's figures from NHS England show that a further 3,417 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between April 25 and May 7 - which, together with the total figure of 33,021 registered deaths, suggests the overall death toll for the UK has now passed 36,000.

It comes as it was revealed a six-week-old baby had died with the virus, becoming the youngest victim to die in the UK.

More to follow...