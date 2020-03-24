Coronavirus: Govt sends nationwide text message on new lockdown rules

The government has sent out a mass text message to all mobile phones across the country in the first of its kind.

Sent from "UK Gov", the message warned users of new lockdown rules brought into effect on Monday night.

It said: "New rules in force now: you must stay at home."

The message is believed to be a result of ministers making a request to mobile operators earlier on Monday.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has killed 335 people in the UK.

People are no longer permitted to leave their homes unless they are shopping for essential food items or collecting medicine.

They are allowed to go out for one form of exercise per day, but social events are forbidden.

Those listed under the government's list of key workers can continue to travel into work, but will be met with reduced services on public transport.