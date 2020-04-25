Live

Coronavirus LIVE: UK deaths near 20,000 as Trump shuns journalists

25 April 2020, 07:53

The UK's death toll could pass 20,000 today
The UK's death toll could pass 20,000 today. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The UK's coronavirus death toll looks set to pass 20,000 today after a further 684 people died on Friday.

It means the current total Covid-19 deaths now stands at 19,506, with 143,464 testing positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump refused to answer questions from journalists at the White House press conference on Friday.

It came after he suggested people inject disinfectant to treat the virus - a technique not supported by scientists.

Mr Trump's mood was extremely subdued in comparison to former briefings, with the conference lasting for a significantly reduced time.

For all the latest updates, follow our live blog below...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A Windracers Ultra UAV drone

Drones capable of carrying 220lb loads to take vital supplies to island hospital
Jordan Holland

Ex-Royal Navy medic rejoins service to help in Covid-19 fight
Walkers and kite surfers on Exmouth Beach

Britons urged to stay at home despite warm weather on fifth lockdown weekend
Virus Outbreak New Zealand Anzac Day

New Zealand and Australia mark Anzac Day from home

British newspapers

What the papers say – April 25

Coronavirus – Fri Apr 24, 2020

Ministers facing calls for more openness over Covid-19 scientific advice