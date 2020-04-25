Live

Coronavirus LIVE: UK deaths near 20,000 as Trump shuns journalists

The UK's death toll could pass 20,000 today. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The UK's coronavirus death toll looks set to pass 20,000 today after a further 684 people died on Friday.

It means the current total Covid-19 deaths now stands at 19,506, with 143,464 testing positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump refused to answer questions from journalists at the White House press conference on Friday.

It came after he suggested people inject disinfectant to treat the virus - a technique not supported by scientists.

Mr Trump's mood was extremely subdued in comparison to former briefings, with the conference lasting for a significantly reduced time.

For all the latest updates, follow our live blog below...