Live

Coronavirus LIVE: 405,000 sign up as NHS coronavirus volunteers

Boris Johnson has updated the nation on the fight against coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The Prime Minister today announced that 405,000 people have signed up to be NHS volunteers to help in the coronavirus crisis.

Around 2 billion people have been affected by some sort of coronavirus lockdown, to varying degrees of severity around the world

India's population of 1.3 billion is spending its first day shut down after a spike in cases.

Spain's death toll became the world's second highest on Tuesday, with the number of fatalities reaching 3,434.

Italy, the worst affected country, has now seen 6,820 deaths and over 64,000 cases.

424 people who've tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK have now died, with over 8,000 cases.

Follow the news as it happens in our live news feed: