Live

Coronavirus LIVE: UK hospitals face shortages of PPE

18 April 2020, 08:32

A man cycles past a boarded up restaurant in Edinburgh
A man cycles past a boarded up restaurant in Edinburgh. Picture: PA

NHS workers have warned of shortages of gowns and other protective equipment so they can safely treat coronavirus patients.

A British Medical Association (BMA) survey of more than 6,000 doctors across the country said a significant amount of them remain without the protection they need to guard against Covid-19.

In other developments there are fears that the death toll in UK care homes could be as high as 7,500.

Follow all the developments in the UK's fight against Covid-19 live below

