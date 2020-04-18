Live
Coronavirus LIVE: UK hospitals face shortages of PPE
18 April 2020, 08:32
NHS workers have warned of shortages of gowns and other protective equipment so they can safely treat coronavirus patients.
A British Medical Association (BMA) survey of more than 6,000 doctors across the country said a significant amount of them remain without the protection they need to guard against Covid-19.
In other developments there are fears that the death toll in UK care homes could be as high as 7,500.
Follow all the developments in the UK's fight against Covid-19 live below
Happening Now