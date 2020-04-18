Live Breaking News

Coronavirus: UK death toll passes 15,000 with 888 dead in 24 hours

File photo: The UK's coronavirus death toll has passed 15,000. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has passed 15,000, with 888 people dying in hospital in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care revealed 15,464 people have now passed away from Covid-19.

Almost 500,000 people have been tested, with 114,217 confirmed cases.

21,389 of those were tested on April 17, with the government aiming for 100,000 tests a day by the end of April.

In Scotland, 893 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland have died, a rise of 56 on Friday's figure, according to the Scottish Government.

Across the country, 38,233 people have now been tested for Covid-19, with 7,820 testing positive.

As of Friday night, 1,793 patients were in hospital with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus, a decrease of six.

Of those, 182 were being treated in intensive care units, down seven from the previous night.

Public Health Wales said there had been 28 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities in Wales to 534.

The new deaths, by health board area, are: five in Aneurin Bevan, one in Cardiff and Vale, 19 in Cwm Taf Morgannwg and two in Swansea Bay, with one elsewhere in Wales.

There have been a total of 6,936 confirmed cases in Wales, a rise of 292, while 24,114 tests have been carried out on 20,766 individuals.

17 more people died in hospitals across Northern Ireland, bringing their total number of deaths to 193.

