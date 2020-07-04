Majority think lockdown easing of pubs and restaurants is too soon, according to poll

By Matt Drake

More than half of voters think the hospitality sector has been reopened too soon, a new poll has found.

Some 52% believe outlets like pubs and restaurants are going back into business early, the Opinium survey states.

The snapshot survey shows that 73% expect a second outbreak of Covid-19 this year.

It states the Government's disapproval rating is at 49% - with just 30% approving of its performance.

The survey also finds that 53% of people think the easing of the lockdown is happening too fast.

More than half of voters, 55%, are also braced to go back into full lockdown before a vaccine becomes available.

Similarly, 52% of people think the Government has under-reacted to the situation, while 30% believe it has reacted proportionately.

Boris Johnson has a knife-edge lead over who is considered best prime minister, with a 34% rating compared to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's 33% tally.

Sir Keir's approval rating also dipped from 46% to 43%, according to the survey.

Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium, said: "While the Government may be keen to reopen, the public are looking ahead and with trepidation and aren't expecting this release to be anything but temporary.

"An overwhelming majority expect a second wave of coronavirus to hit the UK, and a smaller majority expect a further lockdown will be needed before a vaccine eventually releases us from this virus."

It comes as 67 more people died with coronavirus in the UK.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,198 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, which up by 67 from the previous day.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000.

It comes the same day as so-called "Super Saturday" which has seen shops, hairdressers and pubs reopen in England.