Coronavirus LIVE: Health Secretary answers your questions

28 April 2020, 06:14 | Updated: 28 April 2020, 07:20

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is answering questions from LBC listeners in the first phone-in with a Cabinet minister since the coronavirus crisis began.

Analysis shows ninety-five per cent of people who have died with coronavirus in English hospitals had underlying health issues.

The Health Secretary will be speaking to LBC this morning and you can watch it live here.

Across the UK, more than 21,000 patients have passed away, with Monday's daily rise, the smallest in four weeks.

If you want to ask the Health Secretary a question, call 0345 6060 973 from 8am today. Or email nick@lbc.co.uk with your question and contact details.

