Coronavirus: No deaths in Scotland for fourth day running but new cases reach three-week high

Nicola Sturgeon said the rise in cases was being "closely examined". Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Scotland has recorded zero coronavirus deaths for the fourth day running but new cases have reached a three-week high.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government show there has been an increase of 19 positive infections, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 18,359.

It is the highest number of new Covid-19 transmissions since 26 were announced on 21 June.

There have been 2,490 deaths officially attributed to coronavirus in Scotland, meaning Saturday's figure remains unchanged.

On Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced at her government's daily briefing that 18 people had tested positive over the previous day, adding that the rise was being "looked at very closely."

Read more: Face masks 'should not be mandatory' in England's shops, says Michael Gove

Read more: 73 workers at Herefordshire farm catch coronavirus following outbreak

Another day y’day with no registered deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID. 19 new cases though - 12 more than yesterday. We can expect to see daily variation - but as on Friday, these are being closely examined. And it’s a reminder that the virus hasn’t gone away. https://t.co/TBTrboxR3g — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 12, 2020

Writing on Twitter after the latest figures were announced, Ms Sturgeon said the rise will be "closely examined."

She wrote: "Another day y'day with no registered deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19.

"New cases though - 12 more than yesterday. We can expect to see daily variation - but as on Friday, these are being closely examined. And it's a reminder that the virus hasn't gone away."

A total of six patients are in intensive care with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, the latest figures show, which is no change on the previous day.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out in 'first half of next year', says UK professor

Read more: England's 20 councils 'most at risk of fresh coronavirus outbreaks' revealed

Meanwhile, there have been no new coronavirus-related deaths in Wales, with the nation's official number remaining at 1,541, Public Health Wales said.

However, the total number of cases increased by 16 to 15,962.

In England, a further 15 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital, bringing the total number of deaths in hospitals to 29,066, NHS England said.

Patients were aged between 72 and 96 years old. One patient, aged 96, had no known underlying health conditions.

The Sunday figures for Northern Ireland are yet to be released.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify