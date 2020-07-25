Drinkers urged to self-isolate following Covid-19 outbreak at pub

The Downsman pub in Crawley has temporarily closed. Picture: Google

By Maddie Goodfellow

Drinkers who visited a pub in Crawley, west Sussex, have been urged to self-isolate for two weeks following a coronavirus outbreak at the venue.

Public Health England have said they are in the process of trying to trace all staff and customers after 16 people who had bene in the The Downsman pub tested positive for Covid-19.

Crawley council have said anyone who visited the venue between July 9 and 18, excluding the 16, should isolate for 14 days.

The council said that whilst it is a "relatively small number and may not be the definite source of infection for all these cases", action must be taken now to ensure it doesn't spread.

A Crawly Council spokesman said: "We were notified of an outbreak of Covid-19 at The Downsman pub in Crawley earlier this week and since then Public Health England has been organising contact tracing of staff and customers.

“There are 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus with a link to the pub.

“While this is a relatively small number and may not be the definite source of infection for all these cases, we are asking people to take action to ensure the virus does not spread further.

“If you were in The Downsman pub between 9 and 18 July (excluding the 16 July) please self-isolate for 14 days from the date of your last visit.”

Anyone who has symptoms, including a high temperature, new continuous cough and a loss or change in your sense of taste and smell, was told to "get tested".

The spokesman added: "West Sussex County Council Public Health and Public Health England are continuing to monitor the situation and will organise contact tracing for any further identified cases who may have visited the pub."