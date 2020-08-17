As it happened: A-Level pupils in England to get teacher-assessed grades

The change in approach has followed mounting anger among students. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

All A-Level and GCSE pupils in England will now be graded based on teacher assessments instead of an algorithm, the government has announced in a major U-turn.

It comes after Downing Street confirmed that the publication of GCSE results will not be delayed past Thursday despite the chaos surrounding disputed A-Level results.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson issued a statement on Monday apologising for the "distress" the fiasco had caused young people and their parents."

Earlier, Downing Street said Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confidence in Mr Williamson and Ofqual chief Sally Collier.

On Monday, No 10 hit back at calls to delay this year's GCSE results amid the deepening A-levels crisis in England, which has seen mounting anger among pupils and teachers and warnings of unrest among MPs.

This morning, the government did not rule out the prospect of a Scottish-style U-turn which would see grades based on teacher assessments rather than an algorithm.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams confirmed today that Wales would give students their predicted grades for A and AS Levels, GCSEs, Skills Challenge Certificate and the Welsh Baccalaureate, while the same will be done in Northern Ireland.

See how the story developed throughout the day below...