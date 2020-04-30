Watch the moment RAF flypast honours NHS hero Tom Moore

By EJ Ward

A Spitfire and a Hurricane have performed a flypast over the home of Captain Tom Moore to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The Second World War veteran, who has raised more than 29 million pounds for the NHS during the coronavirus crisis, has also been appointed an honorary colonel.

In a message to supporters on his 100th birthday, Captain Tom said: "Reaching 100 is quite something. Reaching 100 with such interest in me and huge generosity from the public is very overwhelming.

Captain Moore said: "People keep saying what I have done is remarkable, however it's actually what you have done for me which is remarkable.

"I felt a little frustrated and disappointed after I broke my hip and it knocked my confidence. However, the past three weeks have put a spring back in my step. I have renewed purpose and have thoroughly enjoyed every second of this exciting adventure, but I can't keep walking forever.

"The donations page will close at midnight this evening. NHS Charities Together still have their urgent appeal, so people can donate to them that way.

"I am going to spend my birthday with my family, both here in person and with my daughter remotely, and then I am going to have a few days' rest. My legs may be tired, but my mind is racing and I'm hoping to be back very soon with other ways in which I can help people, help others.

"Please always remember, 'Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day'. With my sincerest gratitude, Captain Tom Moore."

I want to wish @captaintommoore a very special 100th Birthday. Thank you on behalf of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/YqJxtHLCav — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 30, 2020

In a birthday message to Captain Tom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Captain Tom, I know I speak for the whole country when I say 'We wish you a very happy 100th birthday'.

"Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation. You've created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS who are doing the most astounding job.

"There is a tradition going back some years now where the Prime Minister takes a moment each day to thank someone for their service to others.

"By recognising them as a point of light. Captain Tom, that is exactly what you are - a point of light in all our lives.

"So, on behalf of the whole country, thank you, and have a very special 100th birthday."

A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast of a Spitfire and a Hurricane passes over the home of Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore. Picture: PA

Captain Tom's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, added in a statement: "I want to look the great British and overseas public in the eye; I sincerely want you to know that for all the joy, hope and inspiration my father has given you; you have reenergised him and given him renewed purpose.

"Watching him talking and engaging with all of you, has been one of the most joyous things in my life. I cannot thank you enough."