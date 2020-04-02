Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

2 April 2020, 16:27

Matt Hancock is set to lead the government's daily press conference
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Matt Hancock is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Britain's coronavirus-related death toll rose once again today, with 569 people dying in the space of 24 hours.

The Health Secretary and the rest of the government have come under increasing pressure to increase the number of tests carried out in the UK.

Follow the developments above from around 5pm.

