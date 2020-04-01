Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

1 April 2020, 15:23 | Updated: 1 April 2020, 16:18

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Alok Sharma at a briefing
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Alok Sharma at a briefing. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

A dramatic rise in the number of UK deaths from coronavirus was announced today. Nearly 600 people died in the period until 5pm yesterday, official figures show.

The government is also under pressure over the lack of testing kits and personal protection equipment for front line workers.

Follow the developments above from around 5pm.

Coronavirus death toll rises by over 500 in one day

Donald Trump says the UK's initial response to coronavirus could have been 'catastrophic'

