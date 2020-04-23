Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

23 April 2020, 16:23

Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily briefing on coronavirus- the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's coronavirus press conference will be hosted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It comes as up to 300,000 Britons were enrolled to take part in government research into the virus.

Also today, the first human trials of a potential vaccine are taking place in Oxford.

Thursday's coronavirus death toll rose by 616 to reach 18,738.

READ MORE: Return to life outside lockdown 'not on cards in near future' in Scotland, says Nicola Sturgeon

READ MORE: What is coronavirus contact tracing? How will the UK NHS contact tracing app work?

READ MORE: 13-year-old boy raises thousands for NHS by clapping for 12 hours straight

