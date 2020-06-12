Major airlines launch legal action against 'flawed' Government quarantine

12 June 2020, 08:52 | Updated: 12 June 2020, 08:57

Passengers entering the UK have to self-isolate for 14 days
Passengers entering the UK have to self-isolate for 14 days. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Three major airlines have launched legal action against the Government's 14-day coronavirus quarantine for travellers entering the UK, which they have branded "flawed."

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair announced they have asked for a judicial review to be heard "as soon as possible", claiming the coronavirus control measures introduced this week will have a "devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy".

Last month The boss of Heathrow airport, John Holland-Kaye said that the quarantine would "kill off"aviation for as long as they are in place.

The airlines said they have seen no evidence of when proposed air bridges between the UK and other countries will be implemented.

Read more: Airline chiefs say 14-day quarantine for travellers will 'kill off' aviation

Instead, they want the Government to re-adopt the policy it introduced on March 10, which saw passengers from countries deemed at high risk of coronavirus infection being order to self-isolate on arrival in the UK.

Read more: Quarantine free 'air bridges' could be in place by end of month

The three airlines said in a joint statement: "This would be the most practical and effective solution, and enables civil servants to focus on other, more significant issues arising from the pandemic while bringing the UK in line with much of Europe which is opening its borders mid-June."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Video of the incident went viral on social media, and was described as 'sickening' by the home secretary

Four charged with assault, including boy, 13, after 'sickening' attack on police officers
Queues at UK border control

UK to backtrack on plan to introduce full border checks with EU from January 1
Coronavirus – Tue Jun 9, 2020

All shops in Northern Ireland able to open their doors

With shops and business forced to closed UK GDP plunged

UK GDP's 'biggest ever fall' during first full month of lockdown
The statue of Churchill was spray painted by protesters

Sadiq Khan warns 'extreme far-right groups' planning to 'hijack' anti-racism protests
British newspapers

What the papers say – June 12