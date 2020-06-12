Major airlines launch legal action against 'flawed' Government quarantine

Passengers entering the UK have to self-isolate for 14 days. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Three major airlines have launched legal action against the Government's 14-day coronavirus quarantine for travellers entering the UK, which they have branded "flawed."

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair announced they have asked for a judicial review to be heard "as soon as possible", claiming the coronavirus control measures introduced this week will have a "devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy".

Last month The boss of Heathrow airport, John Holland-Kaye said that the quarantine would "kill off"aviation for as long as they are in place.

The airlines said they have seen no evidence of when proposed air bridges between the UK and other countries will be implemented.

Instead, they want the Government to re-adopt the policy it introduced on March 10, which saw passengers from countries deemed at high risk of coronavirus infection being order to self-isolate on arrival in the UK.

The three airlines said in a joint statement: "This would be the most practical and effective solution, and enables civil servants to focus on other, more significant issues arising from the pandemic while bringing the UK in line with much of Europe which is opening its borders mid-June."