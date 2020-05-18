Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

By Nick Hardinges

Watch the government's daily coronavirus public briefing led by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's Covid-19 press conference comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that anyone over the age of five who has coronavirus symptoms, across the whole of the UK, will now be eligible for testing.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that a "roadmap" will be released by her government on Thursday which will outline the phases in which restrictions could be lifted after the next lockdown review date.

Elsewhere, a Yorkshire father has shared a heartbreaking photo of his "healthy" five-year-old daughter who is fighting for her life with Kawasaki disease just weeks after beating coronavirus.

Piers Roberts, from Wakefield, who works as a teacher at Outwood Academy Adwick in South Yorkshire, said it has been "torturous" seeing his daughter battle with the deadly disease.

For all the latest updates and reaction, follow our live blog below...