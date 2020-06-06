Mounted police clash with Black Lives Matter protesters in London

By Megan White

Mounted police have clashed with Black Lives Matter demonstrators in London amid ongoing protests.

Missiles were thrown at officers as they mounted a charge down Whitehall after tensions between activists and authorities rose.

The police guarding Downing Street donned full riot gear as the clashes continued.

LBC Correspondent Rachael Venables, who was on Whitehall, said there were "two clear lines of riot police" and the clashes broke out after "a few hours of escalating tensions."

One officer was thrown from their horse as it bolted after a flare was hurled towards the line of police. It is not known if they were injured.

Mounted officers clashed with protesters on Whitehall. Picture: PA

Tensions seemed to quickly calm after the clash, with protesters dancing outside Downing Street.

Police in helmets and holding shields formed two lines on Whitehall, with mounted officers in-between.

This separated the crowd, with the majority on the side of Parliament Square.

Officers tried to force the crowds further down Whitehall, with some protesters linking arms and turning their backs to police to stop themselves being moved on.

Clashes at the US Embassy after the #BlackLivesMatter march in London as protestors surround a police van 🚔 pic.twitter.com/ennIcGTvPW — Benji Hyer (@benjihyer) June 6, 2020

A few demonstrators stood on walls outside of the Cabinet Office, holding signs and chanting.

Graffiti has been daubed on buildings on Whitehall, including the Cabinet Office.

A small "BLM" motif has been painted on the Cenotaph in black paint, while cardboard placards have been propped up on the war memorial's steps.

There was also a minor scuffle at the US Embassy as police attempted to disperse the crowd gathered there.

London protest escalated quickly pic.twitter.com/LkifzkgmFw — scott (@thenickirush) June 6, 2020

It comes after a largely peaceful demonstration, which started earlier on Saturday afternoon in Parliament Square.

A crowd gathered at 1pm, brandishing placards and chanting.

The majority of the demonstrators were wearing masks and face coverings, with some also opting for gloves.

Placards carried by demonstrators referenced the coronavirus crisis, with one that said: "There is a virus greater than Covid-19 and it's called racism."

Many other signs said "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace".

Protesters lit flares as the crowd gathered on Whitehall. Picture: PA

Before the protests started, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick asked people not to attend.

Speaking on LBC this morning, she said: "Feelings have been running incredibly high, a huge amount of conversations and dialogue and anger.

"I would ask people to express that in any other way than gathering on the streets.

Riot police have drawn up two lines, nobody gets past. They’ve got shields up, are facing off against the crowd who are getting louder. Most have been forced back to the other side which is closest to Parliament @LBC pic.twitter.com/MabsKk4YQz — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 6, 2020

“If they do gather on the streets then my officers will of course seek to uphold the law, but they will make a case by case decision on what is presented in front of them.”

Meanwhile London Mayor Sadiq Khan said people should protest "peacefully, lawfully & safely" adding "we must protect each other from COVID19."

UK action began last weekend as sympathisers knelt in symbolic solidarity with George Floyd and other black victims of police brutality.

Panic with horses charging down Whitehall as someone throws a flare towards the line of mounted riot police outside Downing Street. @LBC pic.twitter.com/k61iRio3y6 — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 6, 2020

While echoing US grievances, British activists have also pointed to hate crimes in the UK.

Campaigners have wielded placards stating “The UK is not innocent,” alongside the names and faces of victims of racial violence in the country.

The death of Mr Floyd has sparked mass protests in the US, UK, and elsewhere in the world.

He died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protests in the US.