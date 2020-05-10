New 'stay alert' coronavirus slogan criticised ahead of PM's speech

Critics have hit out at the messaging ahead of the Prime Minister's announcement. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson's new "stay alert" coronavirus slogan has faced criticism for dropping the "stay at home" message which has been a key part of the Governments campaign.

The Prime Minister is expected to unveil a coronavirus warning system when he outlines his plans to gradually ease the lockdown while dropping the previous slogan.

Leaked on Saturday night the new slogan "stay alert, control the virus, save lives" will replace the previous message from the Government which advised Brits to "stay at home, save lives, protect the NHS."

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said a "broader" slogan was needed as the Government tries to restart the economy.

"I think that's what the public want and that they will be able to understand this message, which is that we should be staying home as much as possible but when we do go to work and go about our business we need to remain vigilant, we need to stay alert."

Asked on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday if there was a danger the message was too woolly, Mr Jenrick said: "Well I hope not.

"We need to have a broader message because we want to slowly and cautiously restart the economy and the country."

With it looking likely the "stay home" slogan will remain in Scotland and Wales, Mr Jenrick insisted it would remain an "important part of the message" in England.

He said: "We would like the whole of the United Kingdom to move as one, that's our strong preference.

"Staying at home will still be an important part of the message. We want people to stay at home as much as possible."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland would not be adopting "the PM's new slogan" and that she would continue to use the "stay home" message.

She tweeted: "The Sunday papers is the first I've seen of the PM's new slogan.

"It is of course for him to decide what's most appropriate for England, but given the critical point we are at in tackling the virus, #StayHomeSaveLives remains my clear message to Scotland at this stage."

Liberal Democrats acting leader Sir Ed Davey has called for the Government to "publish the evidence" it has used to inform its new "stay alert" slogan.



He added: "Changing the slogan now, while in practice keeping the lockdown in place, makes the police's job near impossible and may cause considerable alarm. Ministers risk sowing confusion and losing public trust with this muddled communications strategy and lack of transparency.



"It's not clear why the Prime Minister has made this decision."

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "I think the problem with the slogan that has been briefed to some newspapers is that people will looking at it slightly puzzled, questioning what does it mean to stay alert and what are the government saying with that."



He also criticised selective briefings about the new message ahead of the Prime Minister's address to the nation on Sunday evening, saying it had confused the public.



"I think some of those briefings to newspapers has led to the situation yesterday and on Friday of lots of people going to parks, enjoying the sunshine."

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, said: "The messaging from this Government throughout this crisis has been a total joke, but their new slogan takes it to a new level."

He wondered: "Stay alert? It's a deadly virus not a zebra crossing."

