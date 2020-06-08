Boris Johnson leads political reactions to Black Lives Matter protests

Politicians have spoken out about the protests. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Boris Johnson has led the political reactions to the thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters who descended on central London at the weekend.

The Prime Minister does not think Britain is a racist country, his spokesman said, but politicians of all stripes have diverged to insist there is a long road ahead.

Thousands of activists flocked to Parliament Square and the capital’s US Embassy for two anti-racist demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday over the death of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd, 46, an unarmed African American man, died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, after arresting him for allegedly using a fake $20 note.

People have a right to protest peacefully & while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police. These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery - and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve. Those responsible will be held to account. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 7, 2020

Pressed on whether the UK has issues with racism on Monday, Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters: "The PM doesn't doubt that there continues to be discrimination and racism but does not agree that this is a racist country.

"We have made very significant progress on this issue but there remains more to do and we will not be complacent in our efforts to stamp out racism and discrimination where it happens."

READ MORE: Key moments from a weekend of protests

READ MORE: 36 people arrested in London during Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests

It came after he rebuked two nights of skirmishes in Westminster that saw some protesters hurl missiles and flares at police, injuring dozens of officers, as a sign the demos had been “subverted by thuggery”.

His remarks were echoed by Home secretary Priti Patel, who branded the pockets of violence “utterly disgraceful” and condemned the “sheer vandalism and disorder”.

In Bristol, a statue honouring Edward Colston, the 17th century slave trader, was toppled by protesters on Sunday who then threw it in a nearby harbour, while the memorial to wartime PM Winston Churchill in Westminster was daubed with “was a racist” graffiti.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said the statue "should have been brought down properly with consent" and suggested it would have been better to put it in a museum.

Speaking to LBC this morning, he said: "This was a man who was responsible for 100,000 people being moved from Africa to the Caribbean as slaves, including women and children, who were branded on their chests with the name of the company that he ran.

"Of the 100,000 people, 20,000 died en route and they were chucked in the sea. He should not be in a statue in Bristol or anywhere else, he should be in a museum."

Ms Patel said the worst violence occurred on Saturday evening in London, telling MPs: “At least 35 officers have now been injured during the protests in the capital. I salute their bravery and wish them a swift recovery. The thugs and criminals responsible are already being brought to justice.”

Speaking in the Commons, she added: “As of this morning, the total number of arrests stood at 135.”

I’ve had a lot of questions on what I think about last weekend’s protests so I thought it would be easiest to share my thoughts below. pic.twitter.com/KnutJ1YZRo — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 8, 2020

But Chancellor Rishi Sunak struck a more personal note on Monday afternoon, with a statement saying: “As a British Asian, of course I know that racism exists in this country”.

He said the country today is “far more inclusive and fairer than at any point in its history” and said “whilst our progress feels slow, I promise you it is permanent”.

He acknowledged: “I know people are angry and frustrated. They want to see, and feel, change. But a better society doesn’t happen overnight - like all great acts of creation, it happens slowly, and depends on the cooperation of each of us toward that common goal.”

It came as the shadow justice secretary David Lammy accused Health Secretary Matt Hancock of “real ignorance” after he insisted the UK was “one of the most tolerant and open societies in the world” and not racist.

"But I think there is always more that can and must be done, especially to empower people to achieve their potential,” Mr Hancock added.