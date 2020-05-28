Pret A Manger to reopen 200 sites for takeaway and delivery from June 1

Pret has announced plans to have more than 300 stores open across the country for takeaway and deliveries from June 1. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Pret A Manger has announced it will reopen 200 sites for takeaway and delivery from June 1 after closing branches because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Shops will reopen for the first time in towns and cities including Bath, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Exeter and Liverpool, the firm said.

All Prets were initially shut, including for delivery and takeaway, with bosses saying they wanted to protect staff.

With offices and commuting hubs empty, many of the sites would have also been deserted and Pret is expected to look at other avenues for revenue while office workers stay home.

Rivals including McDonald's, Nando's and Greggs have revealed plans to welcome back hungry customers initially through deliveries, takeaways and drive-thru services.

Each site will offer a limited menu, including its club sandwich, tuna baguette and chicken salad, to help social distancing, the company said.

Pret will also sell macaroni cheese, soups and risottos for customers to heat at home. Orders for delivery can be made through Deliveroo, Just Eat and UberEats depending on the shop's location.

A series of safety measures have been introduced including protective Perspex screens, restricted customer numbers, social distancing in kitchens and extra cleaning.

Here is the full list of stores to open on June 1:

LONDON

Albemarle Street

Aldgate East Tube

America Square

Argyll Street

Baker Street Tube Station

Baker Street, 120

Bankside

Barbican

Basinghall Street

Bethnal Green Road, 121

Bishopsgate 55

Blackfriars Road, 240

Blackfriars Road,157-168

Blackfriars Station Petit Pret

Borough High Street, 167

Borough High Street, 51

Bow Lane, 49-52

Broadgate

Bromley High Street

Brompton Road

Buckingham Palace Road

Camden High St, 157

Camden High Street, 231

Canary Wharf, Canada Place

Canary Wharf, Tower

Canary Wharf, Westferry

Cannon Street, 52-54

Caxton Street

Chancery Lane

Chiswell Street

City Road, 17

Conduit Street

Cullum Street

Duke of York

Earls Court Station

Eastcheap, 19

Euston Road

Farringdon Road, 95

Farringdon Street

Fenchurch Avenue

Fenchurch Street, 63

Fetter Lane, 110

Finsbury Park

Finchley Road

Fleet Street, 143

Frith Street, 35

Goswell Road

Gray's Inn Road

Great Peter Street

Great Tower Street

Gresham Street

Grosvenor Place

Hammersmith Road

Hammersmith Station (H&C Line)

Hanover Square

Hanover Street

Harrow, St Anns Road

Hatton Garden

High Holborn, 125

High Holborn, 280

High Holborn, 319

Holborn Circus

Holborn Viaduct, 11-13

Holland Park

Holloway Road

Houndsditch

Kentish Town

Kings Cross Station

Kings Cross Station PetitPret

Kings Cross Station, Kiosk

Kingston Market Place

Kingston Station

Kingsway

Leather Lane, 8B

Liverpool Street Station

London Bridge Station

London Wall, 165-166

London, George Street

London, Union Street

Long Acre

Lower Regent Street, 2

Ludgate Hill

Mansell Street

Marylebone Station

More London, 7

Mornington Crescent

Mortimer Street

New Bridge Street

New Oxford Street, 64 -68

Orchard Street

Oxford Street, Rathbone Place

Paddington Station Platform 12

Paddington Station, Platform 1

Paddington, Sheldon Square

Pall Mall East, 5

Piccadilly, 163

Piccadilly, 81

Queen Street, 90

Queen Victoria Street

Regent Place

Riverside

Ropemaker Street

Royal Festival Hall

Russell Square, 73

Shaftesbury Avenue, 117

Shelton Street

Shoreditch High Street, 128

Soho

South Kensington tube

Spitalfields

St Botolph

St Christopher's Place

St John Street, 182

St John Street, 3-5

St John Street, 402

St Mary Axe

St Pancras, Kiosk

Stamford Street

Stoney Street

Strand, 120

Strand, 190

Strand, 217

Strand, 87-88

Stratford International Quarter

Tavistock Square

Theobalds Road

Thomas More Square

Tottenham Court Road Tube

Tottenham Court Road, 100

Tottenham Court Road, 237

Tottenham Court Road, 67

Trafalgar Square North

Trafalgar Square South

Triton Square

Uxbridge, The Pavilions

Vauxhall Bridge Road, 40

Verde, Bressenden Place

Vere Street

Victoria Coach Station

Victoria Place

Victoria Station

Victoria Station, Petit Pret

Victoria Street, 173

Victoria Street, 95

Villiers Street

Walthamstow

Wardour Street

Waterloo Station

Westminster Bridge Road

Whitecross Street

Whitehall

Wilton Road

Wood Green

OUTSIDE LONDON

Bath, Southgate Centre

Birmingham Brindley Place

Birmingham Newhall Street

Birmingham, New Street Station

Bournemouth

Brighton Station

Bristol, Queens Road

Cambridge, Market Street

Chelmsford

Cheltenham High Street

Edinburgh, Castle Street

Edinburgh, Hanover Street

Edinburgh, Lothian Road

Edinburgh, Princes Street

Edinburgh, Waverley Station

Exeter High Street

Glasgow, Central Station

Glasgow, Gordon Street

Glasgow, Sauchiehall Street

Leeds Station

Leeds, Infirmary Street

Liverpool, Derby Square

Liverpool, Paradise Street

Manchester, Media City

Manchester, Oxford Street

Manchester, Piccadilly Station

Manchester, Portland Street

Manchester, Spinningfields

Manchester, University Square

Milton Keynes Station

Newcastle, Northumberland St

Norwich, Haymarket

Nottingham, High Street

Oxford, Cornmarket 26-27

Reading, The Oracle Centre

St Andrews

Staines

Epsom High Street

Guildford

Woking

University of Warwick

Watford

Horsham

Winchester High Street

Winchester House

Windsor

York, Parliament Street