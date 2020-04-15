Quarter of all coronavirus deaths in Scotland happened in care homes

15 April 2020, 12:48 | Updated: 15 April 2020, 14:08

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a number of people have died in care homes in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a number of people have died in care homes in Scotland. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A quarter of all deaths in Scotland relating to coronavirus happened inside care homes, the National Records of Scotland have revealed.

It means the total death toll in Scotland now stands at now stands at 962, after community deaths were added to the figures.

Almost 70 per cent of those who have died were over 75.

The First Minister said that 433 care homes have recorded a case of Covid-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Of the total deaths, 24.6 per cent (237) were in care homes, 62 per cent (596) were in hospitals, 13.3 per cent (128) were in homes or other places listed as non-institutions and one was listed as other.

The NRS figures are published weekly, in contrast to the daily figures released by Health Protection Scotland (HPS), which only count laboratory confirmations of coronavirus and had recorded 699 deaths as of Wednesday.

For all the latest news on coronavirus, follow our live blog

The new figures raise concerns the death is higher than has been reported
The new figures raise concerns the death is higher than has been reported. Picture: PA

A total of 608 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between April 6 and April 12, more than double the figure of 282 from the week before.

There has also been a rise in the total number of all deaths registered in Scotland for this time of year.

The total number of all deaths registered in Scotland from April 6 to April 12 was 1,696, whereas the average number of deaths registered in the same week over the last five years was 1,100.

The latest figures come as there have been growing calls for the UK government as a whole to be more efficient in reporting the numbers of deaths inside care homes.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Margaret Payne

Woman, 90, to raise NHS cash by climbing 2,398ft mountain – on her stairs
Great St Mary’s Church is reflected in the window of a closed cafe in Cambridge

Study identifies 275 ways to reduce spread of coronavirus after lockdown
Dr2

Proud husband posts pictures of consultant wife in full PPE

Petrol prices have dipped to their lowest level in nearly four years, new figures show (Nick Ansell/PA)

Petrol prices sink to lowest level in nearly four years

The new iPhone SE

Apple unveils new £419 iPhone SE

Harry and Meghan visiting Birkenhead

Harry and Meghan ask for wedding broadcast profits to go to hunger charity