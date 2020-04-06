Rita Ora praises 'superhero' mum for rejoining NHS frontline during coronavirus pandemic

Rita Ora has praised her mum Vera Sahatciu for rejoining the NHS frontline. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

Popstar Rita Ora has hailed her mother a "superhero" for rejoining the NHS frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Psychiatrist Vera Sahatciu will be helping prevent mental health and perinatal patients becoming exposed to Covid-19.

Ora told Hello! Magazine: "My mother has always been my hero, but this pandemic has honestly made her a superhero in my eyes.

"She is so brave and has been through so much on her own, yet her generosity to help others just cements what I know my mother is capable of.

"I'm so happy the rest of the world has now got to see it too."

Ora said that it's "not only" her mother showing these traits, adding: "All the NHS doctors and nurses are my heroes."

Sahatciu said that there was "never any question" of her returning to the fold to help with the response to the virus.

The pair pictured meeting Prince Harry together. Picture: PA

"I love my job and want to do my best.

"It's my role and duty to help others. Nothing will stop me unless I'm not well enough to do it.

"These are challenging times and I've never before had to provide more compassion and support to other colleagues.

"I've witnessed heroism by all NHS staff, from doctors and nurses to porters and cleaners in busy, stressful and risky environments."

Ora is "very keen to do her bit" and has signed up as an NHS volunteer along with her sister, Sahatciu added.

"They'll be among the people who deliver medical supplies, collect prescriptions, check on the elderly and make phone calls to lonely and vulnerable members of the community," she said.