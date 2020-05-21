UK coronavirus death toll passes 36,000 with 338 deaths in past 24 hours

Members of the public by the end of the day at Shoreditch Park on Wednesday when temperature hit 27 degrees. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has risen by 338, bringing the overall total above 36,000.

According to the Department of Health, 36,042 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up from 35,704 the day before.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 128,340 tests were carried out or dispatched, with a total of 67,681 people tested with 2,615 positive results.

Overall a total of 3,090,566 tests have been carried out, and 250,908 cases have been confirmed positive.

NHS England announced 187 new deaths of people, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,267.

Of the 187 new deaths announced today, 44 occurred on May 20, 73 occurred on May 19, and 26 occurred on May 18.

The figures also show 40 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 17, two deaths occurred in April and the remaining two deaths took place on March 29.

They show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 891.

A total of 2,221 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 37 from 2,184 on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 14,856 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 105 from 14,751 the day before.

There are 1,318 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 125.

Of these, 51 were in intensive care, a fall of two.

Public Health Wales said a further nine people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,247.

Another 166 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 12,846.

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland rose to 501 after seven more deaths were reported by the Department of Health.