UK coronavirus death toll rises by 621 to 4,934

A further 621 people have died in the UK. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A further 621 people have died in the UK from coronavirus, officials announced today.

This brings the total UK death toll to 4,934 as of 5pm on Saturday, the Department of Health said.

It is an increase of 621 from 4,313 the day before.

The Department of Health also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, a total of 195,524 people have been tested of which 47,806 tested positive.

The total number of confirmed deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in hospitals in England has risen to 4,494, NHS England said, up by 555 on the previous day's update.

The patients were aged between 33 years and 103 years old, with 29 of the 555, aged between 35 and 95 years old, having no known underlying health condition.

NHS England gave the breakdown by region of the 555 deaths of patients with Covid-19 as:

- East of England 40

- London 174

- Midlands 74

- North East & Yorkshire 103

- North West 47

- South East 81

- South West 36

Public Health Wales said 12 more deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported, taking the number of deaths in Wales to 166.

In Northern Ireland, the number of deaths from coronavirus has risen by seven to 63, health officials said.

Testing has resulted in 91 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 1,089.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said two more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland, bringing the total deaths there to 220.

However, she said this figure, up from 218 on Saturday, should not be taken as being "truly representative" of the number of deaths, as the way Covid-19 deaths are being notified is changing.

She said the figure is "likely to be artificially low".

Today's figures from the Department of Health show the number of new people tested daily in the UK for coronavirus is back above 10,000.

A total of 12,334 new people were reported as being tested in the 24 hours to 9am

April 5.

The equivalent figure for yesterday had slipped below 10,000, having previously been above 10,000 for two days in a row.

The total number of people in the UK tested since the outbreak began - 195,524 - is the equivalent of around 293 people in every 100,000, or 0.3% of the population.