UK coronavirus death toll rises to 41,662 as another 181 die with disease

The seven-day rolling averages for both fatalities and new cases are at their lowest since March. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Another 181 people have died with coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed.

The latest reported deaths bring the total number who have died after testing positive with the virus to 41,662.

This is in comparison to 204, 226, 282, 468, 345, 621, 843 on previous Saturdays.

The government figures do not include all deaths involving the virus in the country. Including these, the figure is believed to have passed 52,000.

In England, a further 67 patients died in hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19.

The latest figures from NHS England bring the death toll to 27,927.

In Scotland, a total of 2,447 have died after testing positive with the virus.

Public Health Wales have reported a further six deaths of coronavirus patients, bringing the national death toll to 1,441.

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, two further Covid-19 deaths have been reported bringing the death toll to 541.

On Monday, lockdown rules will be eased to allow the reopening of non-essential shops.

But people will be required to wear facemasks on public transport in a bid to reduce coronavirus infections.