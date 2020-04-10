UK coronavirus death toll rises by another 953 to nearly 9000

The UK death toll is nearly 9000.

By Maddie Goodfellow

Another 953 people have died from coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total death toll to 8,931.

NHS England has announced 866 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 8,114.

Of the 866 new deaths announced today, 117 occurred on April 9 while 720 took place between April 1 and April 8.

The remaining 29 deaths occurred in March, including one on March 5.

The number of people to have died in hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus is accurate as of 5pm 9 April.

Social distancing is still in place across the UK.

A further 29 people with coronavirus have died in Wales, according to Public Health Wales. It takes the total number of deaths to 315.

The total number of confirmed cases in Wales stands at 4,591.

A further 48 people have died in Scotland, a total of 495 in the country.

10 deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 92.

There are now nearly 100,000 deaths worldwide.

The 953 new deaths represent another significant rise on the 7,978 deaths reported yesterday.

The numbers come as five NHS trusts in England have announced at least 200 coronavirus-related deaths to date, according to figures from NHS England.

As of 5pm on April 9, the totals are:

- University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust: 365

- London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust: 252

- King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 221

- Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust: 218

- Barts Health NHS Trust: 203

It comes as the worldwide coronavirus death toll nears 100,000, with more than 1.6 million cases now confirmed in 185 countries.