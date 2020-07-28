UK weather: Britain set for hottest day of year as temperatures soar to 33C

By Ewan Somerville

Britain is braced for the hottest day of the year later this week, forecasters say.

The miserable weather that has dampened post-lockdown spirits across Britain so far in July is expected to clear for sunny skies and soaring temperatures.

It will bring delight for families opting for “staycations” after the 14-day quarantine rule was re-imposed or holidaymakers returning from Spain due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Instead Spain will be sending Britain a “warm southerly wind”, bringing three days of hot weather for many areas.

The mercury is set to soar to 33C on Friday across England, bringing the “possibility” the current 2020 peak of 33.4C could be topped, the Met Office said.

“As we go into Friday the weather across the UK will be turning very warm,” Met Office forecaster Craig Snell told LBC News.

“The heat starts to develop from Thursday across the southern haf of UK, with plenty of sunshine across the south of England.

“At this stage we will be seeing rain across the northern half, but in the south it’s sunny skies and temps are reaching 26-28 on Thursday.

“On Friday that rain in the north will have cleared and most of the UK will be seeing sunny skies, so across southern areas of the UK we're expecting 33C.”

On the 33.4C record this year, Mr Snell added: “There is a possibility we may well beat that on Friday.”

The scorcher will be “short lived” with thunderstorms moving in on Friday night, “heralding something fresher” on Saurday, the Met Office said.

But East Anglia could still see temperatures of between 26C and 27C at the weekend.

The welcome warm spell comes after the Foreign Office upgraded its advice to warn against “all but essential travel” to Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that there were signs of a “second wave” of Covid-19 across Europe, warning tourists to be “vigilant”.

With travellers told no foreign trips are now safe, British seaside resorts are bracing for a staycation boom - with tourism bosses hoping for an influx if warmer weather returns in August.